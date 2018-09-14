Colts' Clayton Geathers: Questionable for Week 2
Geathers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Geathers played all 56 of Indianapolis' defensive snaps and started at strong safety in the team's season opener. A key player in the Colts' defense, if Geathers is unable to suit up Sunday his workload would fall upon backup Matthias Farley.
More News
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Seven tackes in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Activated off PUP list•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Slated to open training camp on PUP list•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Hoping to return for training camp•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Season marred by injury•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Absent from injury report•
