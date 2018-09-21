Colts' Clayton Geathers: Questionable vs. Philly
Geathers (knee/elbow) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Everything appeared to be fine with Geathers after he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, but with the safety being held out of practice entirely Friday, his status for the weekend is now up in the air. Expect Geathers to be a true game-time decision Sunday.
