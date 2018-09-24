Geathers posted 11 tackles (10 solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Geathers has 30 tackles through the first three weeks of the season. He's been playing through knee and elbow issues but they haven't slowed him down in games despite some missed practice time. He'll look to maintain his quality play when the Colts face off against the Texans in Week 4.

