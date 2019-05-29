Geathers has been sitting out of OTAs after undergoing "clean-up work" on his knee earlier this offseason, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

It's unclear how long the knee injury will keep him on the shelf this offseason. Geathers was sidelined in Weeks 16 and 17 with a knee issue, but returned to action for the postseason. When available last season, Geathers was a productive anchor for the Indianapolis secondary, racking up 89 tackles (61 solo) and one fumble recovery in 12 contests. Assuming the 26-year-old has made a full recovery from the knee procedure before the 2019 season kicks off, he should open the campaign as a starting safety.