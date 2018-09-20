Colts' Clayton Geathers: Returns as full practice participant
Geathers (elbow, knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Geathers did not participate at Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with the elbow and knee issues. The 26-year-old was listed as questionable for Week 2 and proceed to record 12 tackles against the Redskins, and now appears on track to be ready for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
More News
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Posts 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Active vs. Redskins•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Seven tackes in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Activated off PUP list•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Slated to open training camp on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...