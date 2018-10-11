Geathers (neck) returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday.

Geathers' return to limited practice participation is a good sign after coach Frank Reich questioned the safety's season-long availability, but his status for Sunday's game against the Jets remains uncertain. Aside from the neck injury, he'll also need to clear the league's concussion protocol before making a return to game action, so Matthias Farley (hamstring) could see an expanded role at strong safety Week 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories