Colts' Clayton Geathers: Returns to practice
Geathers (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Geathers sat out Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but the issue no longer appears to be a concern. The starting strong safety appears on track to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, where he'll attempt to follow up his Week 3 11-tackle performance.
