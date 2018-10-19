Geathers (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Geathers continues to nurse a concussion suffered during the Colts' loss to the Patriots in Week 5. Despite practicing in full to begin the week, it appears that the starting strong safety will require at least another week of recovery. Expect Mike Mitchell to receive an uptick in defensive snaps as long as Geathers remains sidelined.