Geathers had eight tackles (three solo) in five games for the Colts in 2017.

Geathers returned from the Physically Unable to Perform list from his preseason neck injury for the final five games of the season. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has played only 14 games over the past two seasons, and will likely require a strong training camp to have any chance at a starting role in 2018.