Colts' Clayton Geathers: Season marred by injury
Geathers had eight tackles (three solo) in five games for the Colts in 2017.
Geathers returned from the Physically Unable to Perform list from his preseason neck injury for the final five games of the season. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has played only 14 games over the past two seasons, and will likely require a strong training camp to have any chance at a starting role in 2018.
More News
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Absent from injury report•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Activated from PUP•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Will practice this week•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Nearing return to field•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Will miss at least six games•
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...