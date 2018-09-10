Colts' Clayton Geathers: Seven tackes in Sunday's loss
Geathers started at strong safety and had seven total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Geathers played in just five games last season while recovering from a neck injury. He played all 56 of the defense's snaps and should be a good source of tackles on an Indy defense that will struggle to get off the field.
