Colts' Clayton Geathers: Sitting out practice
Geathers (concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Geathers was placed in concussion protocol Monday, so it's not surprising that he's unable to get back to work yet. The 27-year-old safety has been a fixture for this team at strong safety, and a prompt recovery would be a boost for the Colts' deep coverage against the Chiefs on Sunday.
