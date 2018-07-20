Colts' Clayton Geathers: Slated to open training camp on PUP list
Geathers (knee) will likely start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
According to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis, Geathers underwent offseason knee surgery to repair an injury that 'flared up late last year.' The safety is reportedly '80 percent' recovered, though, and there isn't any concern over his availability for the start of the regular season. With Geathers likely to be sidelined during the opening days of training camp -- alonside Malik Hooker (knee) -- Ronald Martin could take extended reps with the first-team defense.
