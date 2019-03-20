Colts' Clayton Geathers: Sticking with Colts
Geathers and the Colts have reached agreement on a one-year contract, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Geathers averaged 7.4 tackles per appearance in 2018, but a four-week absence due to neck and head injuries brought his three-year total to 22 missed games. His medical history largely explains the failure to land a multiyear deal in free agency, as the 2015 fourth-round pick has been a solid starter when healthy. With fellow safety Malik Hooker often handling deep coverage responsibilities, Geathers should have plenty of tackle opportunities in 2019, assuming he retains the starting job at strong safety -- an IDP-friendly gig.
