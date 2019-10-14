Colts' Clayton Geathers: Still managing concussion
Geathers (concussion) is practicing in some capacity Monday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Geathers appears to still be in the concussion protocol after Indianapolis' bye week. He'll need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before retaking the field, which makes his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Texans uncertain.
