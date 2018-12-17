Geathers had eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-0 win against Dallas.

Geathers entered Sunday with a knee injury and played only 37 of 69 defensive snaps, yet still managed to finish second on the team in tackles. The 26-year-old is averaging 7.4 tackles per game but his minimal involvement in pass defense -- three passes defensed and no interceptions -- somewhat limits his IDP potential.

