General manager Chris Ballard said he will meet with Geathers' agents this week to discuss his contract status, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. "Do we want Clayton back? Yes, we want Clayton back," Ballard remarked Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine

The 36-year-old Geathers is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While he's arguably lost a step at this stage in his career, Geathers remains an effective player when operating near the line of scrimmage and could certainly be of service to the up-and-coming Colts defense in 2019 as the team continues to groom its safeties of the future.