Geathers (neck) will practice on a limited basis this week, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The return of Geathers could help soften the blow of losing rookie safety Malik Hooker (knee) for the season, but the former is likely a couple weeks away from game action. The original plan was for the 25-year-old to be eased back into practice and that appears to still be the case. A more specific return date may be available once the 2015 fourth-round hits the practice field and can be subsequently be reevaluated.