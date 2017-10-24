Colts' Clayton Geathers: Will practice this week
Geathers (neck) will practice on a limited basis this week, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The return of Geathers could help soften the blow of losing rookie safety Malik Hooker (knee) for the season, but the former is likely a couple weeks away from game action. The original plan was for the 25-year-old to be eased back into practice and that appears to still be the case. A more specific return date may be available once the 2015 fourth-round hits the practice field and can be subsequently be reevaluated.
More News
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Nearing return to field•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Will miss at least six games•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Still recovering from offseason surgery•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Could get look at linebacker•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Out Sunday•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...