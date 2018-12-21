Geathers was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Geathers was limited to 37 defensive snaps last week against the Cowboys as he apparently sustained the knee injury. Mike Mitchell and George Odum should see increased snaps at safety this week, and the Colts also signed J.J. Wilcox on Tuesday to bolster their depth.

