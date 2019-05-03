Colts' Clayton Hatfield: Joining Indianapolis
Hatfield signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent Friday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Hatfield handled kicking duties for Texas Tech and made 50 of 59 field-goal attempts for his career, along with 97 percent of PATs. He's unlikely to supplant veteran Adam Vinatieri for the starting job, but he could earn a place on the practice squad or garner a look elsewhere if he performs well.
