Walford signed with the Colts on Wednesday.

The 2015 third-round pick resurfaces in Indianapolis after failing to make the Jets' 53-man roster out of training camp. The Colts just lost Jack Doyle to a season-ending kidney injury, and each of their other four tight ends shows up on the Week 13 injury report. Regardless, it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which Walford becomes a significant part of the passing game.

