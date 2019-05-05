Colts' Cole Hedlund: Signs with Colts

Hedlund agreed to contract with the Colts on Sunday.

Hedlund was able to earn a contract after a stellar showing at rookie minicamp over the weekend. The North Texas product was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection, and made 19 of 22 field goals in 2018. The team cut fellow kicker Clayton Hatfield to make room for Hedlund.

