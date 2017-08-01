Jeter (undisclosed) cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent to injured reserve.

The undrafted rookie from LSU had little production in college, hauling in just 23 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons. Jeter was pursuing a depth role for the Colts, but now he'll have to look for new opportunities once he recovers.

