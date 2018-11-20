Colts' D.J. Killings: Out for season
Killings (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Colts on Tuesday.
Now that Killings was placed on IR, he's forced to sit out for a minimum of eight weeks, ending his 2018 campaign. The Central Florida product had spent time with both the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Colts this season, failing to suit up in game action.
