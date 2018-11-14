The Colts promoted Killings (undisclosed) to the active roster Tuesday.

The Colts signed Killings to their practice squad on Oct. 16 after being waived by the Eagles in early September. The 23-year-old is set to provide depth at the cornerback position, and could see some action in special teams.

