Montgomery is active for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Montgomery operated as the de facto third wide receiver in Week 16 with Michael Pittman out, but his role will probably shrink significantly with Pittman returning to action. Assuming nobody ahead of him gets hurt in Week 17, he figures to see just a handful of snaps at most.
