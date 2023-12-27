Watch Now:

Montgomery (groin) did not practice on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Seeing increased snaps the last two weeks with Michael Pittman dealing with a concussion, Montgomery has turned eight targets into a 3-56-1 line across 103 offensive snaps. Once Pittman returns, Montgomery will go back to filling a depth and special teams role. His Week 17 status versus Las Vegas will be known later in the week.

