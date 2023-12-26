Montgomery had one reception for eight yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Atlanta.

Montgomery saw an increased role with Michael Pittman sidelined with a concussion, but wasn't as productive as the prior week with the Indy passing game struggling. He played on 61 of the offense's 71 snaps and went out on 44 routes. Montgomery had 48 yards receiving and a touchdown the prior week. He'll move back to a more limited role if Pittman is able to return Sunday against the Raiders.