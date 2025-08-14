The Colts placed Montgomery (undisclosed) on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

By being placed on injured reserve, Montgomery will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached. He spent the entire 2024 season on the Colts' practice squad but hasn't seen regular-season action since 2023 with Indianapolis, when he caught three passes (on eight targets) for 56 yards and a touchdown across seven games.