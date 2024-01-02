Montgomery did not have a target in Sunday's win over the Raiders and played just four snaps on offense.
Montgomery was able to play despite missing practice time last week with a groin injury. However, he doesn't have a large role on offense as the fourth receiver. He had worked as the third receiver the past two weeks with Michael Pittman missing time with a concussion.
