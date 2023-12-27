Montgomery was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Colts' estimated practice reports.

While seeing increased snaps the last two weeks with Michael Pittman dealing with a concussion, Montgomery has turned eight targets into a 3-56-1 receiving line across 103 offensive snaps. Once Pittman returns, Montgomery will go back to filling a depth and special-teams role. Montgomery's status for this Sunday's game against the Raiders will be clarified by his participation -- or lack thereof -- in practices Thursday and Friday.