Montgomery hauled in two of four targets for 48 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers.

The Colts expended three elevations on Montgomery in their previous three games, so they signed him to the active roster Thursday and kept him active for Week 15. He made the most of Saturday's opportunity after Michael Pittman exited in the second quarter with a concussion, recording both of his catches, including a 14-yard TD, on a scoring drive just before halftime. Both Josh Downs (3-19-0 on three targets) and Alec Pierce (1-13-0 on five targets) are immediately behind Pittman on the team's WR depth chart, so Montgomery may not be able to maintain the momentum if Pittman can't make his way through the protocol for head injuries ahead of a Dec. 24 visit to the Falcons.