The Colts signed Montgomery to their active roster Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Montgomery joined the Colts' practice squad Aug. 31 after being let go by the team two days prior ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. He has been called up from the practice squad the past two weeks and has mainly been utilized on special teams. Now that Montgomery has been signed to the active roster, he'll likely continue to serve on special teams while also providing depth at wide receiver.