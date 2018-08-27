White (groin) posted one tackle in 24 snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

White had been nursing a groin injury a few days prior to Saturday's game, but it doesn't look like it was serious. While he was only able to record one tackle, White's 24 snaps suggests the defensive back has returned to full strength.

