Nicolas signed an undisclosed contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Nicolas was originally drafted in the sixth round in 2016 by the Chiefs and hasn't played in regular-season action since. In 11 games during the 2016 season, the only stat Nicolas was able to record was a pass defended. The 26-year-old will hope to earn a depth role for the Colts, showing versatility at linebacker and defensive line.

More News
Our Latest Stories