Flowers aggravated his ankle injury during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Flowers was dealing with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game where he seemingly re-injured it. The 26-year-old was seen on crutches following the loss and while there's no timetable on his return, JuJu Brents and Isaiah Mckenzie will take over for Flowers at corner and kick returner respectively if he misses time.