Flowers suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Rams and will be out for the remainder of the season, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Flowers came into Week 4 questionable due to an ankle injury, and it was initially believed the Pittsburgh State product just aggravated it. However, he suffered a much more significant injury, which will end his season prematurely. The 26-year-old will now focus on his path to recovery, while Isaiah McKenzie is likely the leading candidate to take over return duties and Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore will be candidates to see extra opportunities in the secondary.