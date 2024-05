Flowers (Achilles) expects to be ready for the start of the 2024 season, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Flowers began the 2023 season as a starting corner for the Colts and tallied 15 total tackles and three passes defensed before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 4. He should have the chance to maintain a significant role as an outside corner, opposite Juju Brents with Kenny Moore covering the slot.