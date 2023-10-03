Indianapolis placed Flowers (Achilles) on its injured reserve list Tuesday.
Flowers sustained a ruptured Achilles during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss versus the Rams, so this procedural move was only a matter of time. He'll now begin the process of rehabbing with hopes of suiting back up in 2024.
