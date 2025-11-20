Jones was limited at practice Thursday due to a calf injury.

Jones wasn't on the Colts' initial Week 12 injury report, so his addition to it Thursday is of note. That said, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com indicated that at this stage he's not sensing any reason for alarm regarding Jones. That said, what the QB is able to do at practice Friday, and in turn what (if any) injury designation he carries ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs is now worth monitoring.