Jones completed 24 of 44 passes for 267 yards without a touchdown or interception and added four rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Steelers.

The Colts' lone TD came on a one-yard plunge by tight end Tyler Warren in the second quarter, and the rest of their points came via five Spencer Shrader field goals as Jones couldn't get the ball into the end zone. Jones still has yet to re-discover the form he displayed prior to the Achilles injury that ended his 2025 campaign, and through five games this season he's managed a weak 3:4 TD:INT and 5.8 YPA, although a depleted WR room is playing a large part in his downturn as well. Jones will try to build some momentum in Week 6 against the winless Titans.