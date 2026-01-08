Colts GM Chris Ballard said in his season-ending news conference Thursday that the team intends to re-sign Jones (Achilles), who will be a free agent this offseason, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

"I think Daniel Jones has got a really bright future here in Indianapolis," Ballard said, adding that the team views Jones as an option in both the short- and long-term. The Colts were on pace to set multiple franchise records on offense in the first half of the season while Jones was healthy, but Jones was slowed by a fibula injury for a few weeks before tearing his Achilles in Week 14 against the Jaguars. The Colts ultimately finished 8-9 after starting 8-2. There had been rumblings of extension negotiations between Jones and the Colts prior to his injury. Jones' injury will have an impact on those negotiations, but there remains mutual interest in Jones rejoining a quarterback room that's set to include 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson (eye) and 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard in 2026.