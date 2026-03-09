Indianapolis is working toward a long-term deal with Jones (Achilles), who is currently slated to play out the 2026 season on the one-year transition tag, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Colts kicked off the NFL's legal tampering period Monday by signing impending free agent wideout Alec Pierce to a massive four-year, $114 million contract extension, giving the team room to now fully prioritize negotiations with Jones. Indianapolis and the quarterback will have until July 15 to work out a potential multi-year extension, as after that deadline Jones will be locked into a one-year, fully guaranteed $37.83 million salary for 2026. Jones is allowed to negotiate with other teams while under the transition tag, though the Colts will retain the right to match any offers. The soon-to-be 29-year-old signal-caller was enjoying a career year as Indianapolis' starting quarterback in 2025 before suffering a season-ending right Achilles tear in Week 14.