Jones completed 22 of 31 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed three times for 10 yards.

Jones orchestrated a touchdown drive on the opening possession for a second consecutive game, capping this one with a one-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Warren. Leading 2025 Colts receiver Alec Pierce (heel) exited the game in the first half, but Jonathan Taylor kept the offense churning with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Jones connected with Laquon Treadwell for a 48-yard pass in overtime, but that drive stalled in the red zone and resulted in a game-tying field goal, which was sandwiched between a pair of Chiefs field goals in overtime to drop the Colts to 0-2 ahead of a Week 3 home game against the AFC South rival Texans.