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Colts' Daniel Jones: Deems himself fully healthy

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jones (Achilles) said on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday that he'll be "full go to start training camp" Wednesday.

Jones said he'll be participating in 11-on-11 drills when training camp opens Wednesday, which would suggest he won't begin camp on the active/PUP list. "I'm ready to go," Jones continued. The quarterback suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles in Week 14 last season and is nearly eight months removed from the injury. Jones threw at OTAs during the spring, and his rehab has gone off without a hitch by all accounts.

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