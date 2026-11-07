The Colts have been contacted by multiple teams regarding the availability of Jones ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Coming off a torn right Achilles last Dec. 7, Jones has struggled for much of the season but especially over the last five contests, a stretch that has included 186.2 passing yards per game, 5.5 YPA and a 2:6 TD:INT. After the last two games in particular, head coach Shane Steichen first decided to stick with Jones as the starter in Week 8 at Jacksonville, and after benching him for Anthony Richardson in that matchup, he eventually opted to stay with Jones for Week 9 action. Despite the uneven play, Baltimore reportedly checked in with Indianapolis before trading for Jacoby Brissett, and Rapoport and Schefter speculated the Vikings are a team that may have interest in Jones, who spent the final month-plus of the 2024 campaign with the organization.