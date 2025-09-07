Jones completed 22 of 29 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added seven rushes for 26 yards and two more scores in the Colts' 33-8 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jones opened the game hot and never looked back, leading the Colts to a field goal on his first regular-season possession as the team's quarterback while recording four completions on that drive. Jones was near perfect the rest of the way as well, and he connected with Michael Pittman for a 27-yard strike on his one scoring toss while also displaying plenty of chemistry with rookie first-round pick Tyler Warren (seven receptions). Jones also added his trademark rushing contributions, but he and the rest of the team's air attack get a big step up in competition when the Broncos come to town for a Week 2 matchup next Sunday.