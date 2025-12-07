Colts' Daniel Jones: Exits with leg injury
Jones left Sunday's game at Jacksonville in the first quarter with a lower-leg injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones crumbled to the ground and pointed to his leg before being helped off the field. Riley Leonard replaced Jones at quarterback.
