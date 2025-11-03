Jones completed 31 of 50 passes for 342 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Steelers. He added three rushes for four yards and an additional touchdown to go along with two lost fumbles.

Jones looked to be on his way to another efficient day, as he went 5-for-9 for 73 yards and a rushing score on the Colts' first possession. However, he struggled with negative plays for much of the game, taking five sacks in addition to his five turnovers. Jones managed to pad his status with a few long drives in the fourth quarter, one of which concluded with a four-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs. This marked Jones' first significant struggle of the season, and he'll now lead the Colts into a Week 10 matchup against the Falcons.