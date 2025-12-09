The Colts placed Jones (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Jones' move to IR was merely a formality after the Colts confirmed that he suffered a season-ending right Achilles tendon rupture in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Jones is scheduled to undergo surgery "within the week," and given the timing of the procedure, the signal-caller will be hard pressed to return to full health in advance of Week 1 of the 2026 campaign. Jones had been in the midst of the most efficient season of his career while leading the Colts to a 8-5 record through 13 games, as he completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 8.1 yards per attempt and a 19:8 TD:INT to go along with 164 yards and five scores on 45 carries. The 28-year-old appeared to have put himself in position to land a lucrative deal with the Colts or another club as an unrestricted free agency this spring, but the Achilles injury could result in him settling for a shorter-term contract at a lower annual average value.