Jones is slated to sign with the Colts as both sides work to finalize a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones' contract will be a one-year, $14 million deal once finalized, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The former Giants quarterback reportedly had an avenue to return to Minnesota, where he could have served as a veteran mentor to J.J. McCarthy (knee), but landing in Indianapolis will instead provide Jones a clear opportunity to compete with Anthony Richardson (back) for the No. 1 gig. General manager Chris Ballard has referred to an upcoming "open competition" between Richardson and a signal-caller to be brought in this offseason, a role now to be filled by Jones.